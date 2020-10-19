Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Staged ‘Laguna Beach’ Scenes And Her Recent Reunion With Stephen Colletti

In a new interview, the former MTV star gave the scoop on her first reality show.

Kristin Cavallari opened up about her Laguna Beach past, and how her former boyfriend and co-star, Stephen Colletti, is not part of a present-day romance.

In a new interview with the On the List podcast with Brett Gursky, available here, Kristin dished on the heavily edited Laguna Beach, the MTV reality show she starred in when she was in high school in the early 2000s. In the interview, the True Comfort author admitted that producers sometimes “tricked” her into unflattering scenes.

Kristin gave an example of one time when she and two friends were filmed walking down the street and a producer was on the other side of the street making weird faces at them. The group was instructed to look over at the producer as they passed her.

“So I was like, ‘Oh my God, look at her face,'” Kristin said. “Then they make it seem like I’m talking about Lauren [Conrad]. Like that kind of stuff. Lauren was never over there. I was never talking about Lauren. But when you watch it, you don’t understand all that stuff.”

She added that the cast was also required to do “wild lines” to tie together storylines.

“We’d go in an audio booth and just record lines to make their story make sense,” she said.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Much of the drama revolved around a love triangle with her, Lauren, and Stephen.

Earlier this year, Kristin stunned fans when she posted a photo of her sitting on Stephen’s lap, as reported by The Inquisitr. Fans went crazy hoping for a revived romance between the two, but in the new interview, Kristin shut things down by revealing that dating is the “last” thing on her mind after her divorce.

“I knew it was going to create a little commotion, I didn’t know to what degree,” Kristin admitted of the pic.

She noted that the photo with Stephen is her “most liked” post on Instagram ever.

“Then of course everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, are they back together?’ I love Stephen, I’ve always loved Stephen, and clearly, you know, 15 years later we’re still really good friends.”

Kristin added that she brought her three kids to her trip to Laguna and that she saw “a lot” of people during her visit, not just Stephen.

As for her current relationship with her one-time nemesis, LC, Kristin said the two of them are “totally fine.” She explained that enough time has passed and that their Stephen-related issues with one another were “so high school” that they are both over it at this point.

The Uncommon James founder also briefly dished on the upcoming Laguna Beach reunion. She revealed that the recently taped virtual reunion featured the show’s Season 1 cast answering fan questions and reminiscing about their high school days.

In addition to Kristin, Stephen, and Lauren, the reunion will include Lo Bosworth, Trey Phillips, Talan Torriero, Deiter Schmitz, Morgan Olsen, Loren Polster, Christina Sinclair, according to Entertainment Weekly.