‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Sees Ciara, Two Villains Return

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, October 20, 2020 reveal that there will be some can’t miss moments in Salem as the week continues to deliver the drama.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) has a vision of his presumed dead wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Ben will see his beloved wife, whom he had hoped would be revealed to be alive.

As viewers will remember, Ciara was thought to die after Vincent kidnapped her. He appeared to leave Ciara in his vehicle before it exploded in front of Ben’s eyes. Ciara’s body was never recovered from the fiery wreckage. However, her wedding ring was found.

Ben, along with Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), believed that she may still be alive. After tracking down Vincent, he didn’t give them any new information, and insisted that Ciara had passed away in the explosion. Ben has been heartbroken since that time. He can’t seem to believe that the love of his life is gone, and with Ciara’s funeral ahead of him, it seems that Ciara’s ghost will haunt him at every turn.

Meanwhile, Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) will confront his former girlfriend, Gwen. Jake will continue to grow suspicious of Gwen, who has moved into the DiMera mansion and wormed her way into Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail’s (Marci Miller) lives by getting hired as the nanny to their two children, Thomas and Charlotte. All the while, Gwen has vowed to take Abby down, although fans aren’t sure why she’s secretly tormenting Chad’s beloved wife.

In addition, the lights will go out in Salem. The power outage will make some residents uneasy as Halloween looms. The blackout will likely create a lot of mayhem and chaos. It will also lead to two former villains, Clyde Weston (James Reed) and Orpheus to form an alliance, although they no longer trust one another.

The two have partnered up multiple times in the past, but it seems that they’ve burnt their bridges when it comes to relying on one another for help. The alliance will likely be one born out of desperation and necessity for the duo, who are both supposed to be behind bars for various crimes.

However, with the power out all over town, it seems that Clyde and Orpheus may find a way to break out of prison and create some problems for all of the enemies they have in Salem.