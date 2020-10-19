Ana Cheri Showcases Sensational Figure In Low-Cut Top And Skintight Leggings

Ana Cheri showed off her sensational figure on Monday, October 19, when she treated her 12.5 million Instagram followers to a couple of snapshots of herself rocking a stylish set as she urged them to join her for a workout session.

The two-part slideshow captured the fitness guru standing in front of a well-lit room decorated with elegant white furniture. In the first, she leaned her torso to the right while kicking her hips in the opposite direction. Cheri faced the camera, flashing a bright, wide smile. The second was similar, though she leaned forward this time, in a pose that showcased her cleavage. In both, her hair was parted in the middle and styled down in straight strands.

Cheri wore a pair of stylish leggings featuring several dark lines against white, giving off an etched effect. They were high-rise, with a thick waistband that sat above her navel. Its sturdy fabric clung to her body, outlining her shapely legs.

On her torso, she had on a black top with a low-cut neckline that showed off her busty physique. The hem extended past her sternum, offering a good amount of support while flaunting a bit of her tight upper abs.

Cheri completed her look by wearing a matching black jacket with a cropped hemline that aligned with the top. Her outfit was from her own activewear brand, Cheri Fit.

In the caption, Cheri announced that she is bringing back her live workouts on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m., and urged them to join her tomorrow morning to kick it off.

The post has attracted more than 70,200 likes and over 450 comments within four hours. Her followers flocked to the comments section to engage with Cheri, complimenting her beauty, outfit and personality.

“Awesome smile and beautiful figure honey really very very hot in black,” one user raved.

“You simply are just an amazing human being who is incredibly beautiful with such elegance!” another fan said.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” chimed in a third admirer.

“That smile will light up a dark room. Looking good,” replied a forth user.

Cheri shares a mix of content to her Instagram, ranging from fitness-related posts to racy images. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted a photo that showed her kneeling on a couch wearing just a shirt and appeared to be wearing no underwear. The shirt was unbuttoned and worn off her shoulders, so she had to cross her arm over her chest to prevent it from sliding all the way down as she seductively glanced at the onlooker.