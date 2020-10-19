Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat Brighten Up Instagram In Colorful Cut-Out Garments

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself with rapper Doja Cat. The duo recently dropped a single, “Baby I’m Jealous,” together and are scheduled to perform the track on The Tonight Show on October 19.

Bebe stunned in an orange bodysuit that was cut-out on the sides. The low-cut garment that displayed her decolletage also featured sparkly silver tassels hanging off the top and bottom. Bebe paired the ensemble with matching sleeves that weren’t attached to her attire and fishnet tights. The two-time Grammy Award-nominated star completed her look with thigh-high boots. She accessorized with a couple of rings and necklaces while styling her red hair down with yellow highlights at the front. Bebe decorated her short nails with a coat of red polish and had a head mic attached to her.

Doja also opted for a colorful number and wore a cut-out green corset-top that was tied-up at the front with white string and had chains on the side. The “Say So” chart-topper rocked her look with fishnet tights and latex thigh-high boots of the same color. Doja styled her long neon hair in a high ponytail but left the front down to frame out her face. She sported long acyrlic nails that were painted with polish that matched her outfit. Doja accessorized herself with a choker, dangling earrings, rings, numerous bracelets, and a sparkly silver fingerless glove.

The duo was captured in front of a backdrop that had a similar aesthetic to one of the scenes in the music video. The pair both placed one hand on their hips while Bebe wrapped her arm around Doja’s waist.

Bebe looked at the camera lens with a subtle smile and directly faced the camera. Doja posed fairly side-on and gazed over in the same direction with a fierce expression.

For her caption, Bebe informed fans that she will be making her debut TV performance for “Baby I’m Jealous” on The Tonight Show.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 230,000 likes and over 915 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.4 million followers.

“YALL LOOK SO GOOD,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I ALMOST SCREAMED IN MY ONLINE CLASS EXCUSE ME QUEENS,” another passionate fan shared.

“I can’t wait to watch the performance tonight @beberexha,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow! You ladies are slaying!” a fourth admirer commented.

On Bebe’s official YouTube channel, the video has been watched more than 18.4 million times. You can watch it here.