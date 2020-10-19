Nastia Liukin Flaunts Slim Figure & Sun-Kissed Skin In An Eye-Catching All Black Outfit

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin showed off her slim figure in an eye-catching, all-black outfit in her latest multi-photo Instagram update. She wore multiple layers for the series, which was taken in Dallas, Texas according to the geotag, and shared it with her one million followers on the social media platform.

The gold medal winner wore a black, cropped top with gems sewn into the silky material. The tank had thin straps that fit loosely around her shoulders, which put Nastia’s thin arms and sun-kissed skin on full display. She matched the top with a pair of shorts that were the same color and appeared to be made of the same type of material. The bottoms were short and flaunted her long and sculpted legs.

In two of the pictures, Nastia wore an oversized, black leather jacket to compliment the ensemble. She rocked a pair of dark combat boots and square-framed sunglasses to complete the biker-chic look.

In the first snap, she sat on the pavement and leaned on her left arm. Both legs were bent slightly and laid to the right side of her body. Nastia let her jacket fall off one shoulder as she tilted her chin up.

The second shot emphasized Nastia’s long, fit legs. She bent her left leg and tucked it under her right, leaning back on the palms of her hands. The gymnast’s leather coat was draped over her shoulders as she looked off into the distance.

Her photographer zoomed in closer for the final photo, capturing her body from the waist up. Nastia bent both arms and rested her hands on her hips. Because of the cut of her top, her toned midsection was just barely visible. Nastia turned her head to the side with her eyes closed.

The Olympian’s fans eagerly expressed their approval in the comments section. Many were stunned by her beauty. Several followers left multiple heart emoji to show their love for the series.

“Great pictures of a very beautiful lady!!!” one person wrote.

“Stunning,” another fan gushed, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“You’re so pretty,” a third person declared.

Yesterday, Nastia posted a dazzling shot that drew attention to her thin physique, as reported by The Inquisitr. She used the picture to clap back at a body shamer who accused her of promoting anorexia. The gymnast wrote that she was proud of her physique and appearance despite being attacked.