Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Bodacious Backside In Semi-Sheer Lingerie: ‘I Don’t Play By Your Rules Baby’

Isabella Buscemi showed some major skin in her latest Instagram post, which was added to her feed on Monday afternoon. The October 19 photo flaunted her bodacious booty in a racy look that proved hard to ignore.

The model posed with her backside facing the camera. She stood in a bathroom that was decorated with beautiful black-and-white, marble tiles on the floor and walls. A mirror, a sink, and a frosted glass shower door were visible in the background of the shot.

Buscemi rocked another racy ensemble that highlighted her bombshell curves in all the right ways. The semi-sheer bra featured a sexy, black design and exposed her skin underneath. It had a set of thick, silky straps with gold clasps that secured over her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms on display. The garment fit tightly on her ribcage, revealing the entirety of her trim tummy.

The bottom of the lingerie set was even racier. Buscemi rocked a black thong that was made of the same, semi-sheer material. The straps stretched high over her hips, highlighting her hourglass curves. The garment featured a cheeky cut that showcased her pert derriere and her shapely thighs. Buscemi held both hands near the waistband of her panties, gazing over her shoulder with an alluring stare and huge smile.

She styled her silky, blond locks with a middle part, and they cascaded over her shoulders. Buscemi added a single diamond ring to her finger and added a pop of color to her look with pink nail polish.

The post was a huge hit with Buscemi’s 2.3 million fans. In under an hour, it accrued more than 17,000 likes and 225 comments. Several were quick to comment on her revealing attire while a few more touched on the caption.

“Best body in the whole world. Simply flawless,” one follower gushed, adding a string of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“How always the spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a second social media user wrote.

“Beauty too much pressure… you are too much,” another chimed in, adding a few heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow, what a beautiful sexy view,” one more wrote.

Lingerie seems to be Buscemi’s go-to look in recent weeks. Previously, The Inquisitr reported that the model slayed in a mesh lingerie set, leaving almost nothing to the imagination. Its cups were adorned with butterflies, drawing attention to her voluptuous assets. Like her most recent share, that one garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.