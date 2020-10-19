Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Bodacious Backside In Semi-Sheer Lingerie: ‘I Don’t Play By Your Rules Baby’

Isabella Buscemi showed some major skin in the latest post that was added to her Instagram feed on Monday afternoon. The October 19 photo flaunted her bodacious booty in a racy look that proved hard to be ignored.

The model posed with her backside facing the camera. She stood in a bathroom that was decorated with beautiful black and white marble tiles on the floor and walls. In front of her was a mirror and a sink in addition to a frosted glass shower door. Buscemi tucked both hands near the waistband of her pants, gazing over her shoulder with an alluring stare and huge smile.

Buscemi rocked another racy ensemble that highlighted her bombshell curves in all the right ways. The top of her outfit included a semi-sheer bra that exposed her skin underneath. It had a set of thick, silk straps and gold clasps that secured over her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms on display for her fans to admire. The piece boasted a sexy, black design and fit tightly on her ribcage, teasing a glimpse of her trim tummy.

The bottom of her outfit was even racier as Buscemi rocked a black thong that was constructed of the same, semi-sheer material. It had a set of thick straps that were worn high on her hips, highlighting her hourglass curves. The garment also featured a cheeky cut that showcased her pert derriere and her shapely thighs, upping the ante even further.

She styled her silky, blond locks with a middle part, and they cascaded over her shoulders and back. Buscemi added a single diamond ring to her finger and added a pop of color to her look with pink nail polish.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGiWAsRhVMr/

It comes as no surprise that the post has been a huge hit with Buscemi’s 2.3 million fans. In under an hour, it has accrued more than 17,000 likes and 225 comments. Several were quick to comment on her cheeky attire while a few more touched on the caption.

“Best body in the whole world. Simply flawless,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“How always the spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a second social media user applauded.

“Beauty too much pressure… you are too much,” another chimed in with a few heart-eyes.

“Wow, what a beautiful sexy view,” one more wrote.

Lingerie seems to be Buscemi’s go-to outfit in recent weeks. Previously, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the model slayed in a mesh lingerie set, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.