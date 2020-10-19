Casi Davis Bares Her Buns As She Gets Down In The Sand For Nighttime Photo

on Monday, October 19, Casi Davis gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to help them kick off the new week on the right foot. The American model and fitness aficionado shared a sweltering snapshot in which she got down in the sand while rocking a barely there swimsuit that put her curves fully on display.

The photo showed Davis lying down close to the sea, allowing the waves to wash over her legs. She stretched her arms out in front of her as she lifted her head, looking at the camera with intent eyes and lips slightly open.

Davis sizzled in a one-piece bathing suit boasting a striking snakeskin print in shades of beige, gray and white. It featured a skimpy thong back that bared her perfectly round booty, which she angled toward the camera. The monokini had an interesting design, with a halter neckline and cut-outs on the side and front that flaunted plenty of skin. According to the tag, the suit was from Frankies Bikinis.

Her blond hair was in a middle part and styled in natural waves that fell onto the sand.

Davis captioned the picture with a teasing message about being a “thief in the night.”

The post was an immediate sensation with her loyal fanbase. Within the first hour, it has attracted more than 15,600 likes and over 140 comments. Many of them took to the comments section section to respond to her caption. Many others simply used the occasion to gush over her good looks and body.

“Ugh hoping to slay as hard as you one day,” one user wrote.

“I’d leave my door open for you,” replied another admirer.

“I wake up and go get me some new money [money bag emoji] you know I’m livin like a G,” a third one chimed in.

“If you are a thief and I see you coming, I would give you everything. I would also tell you to come back next week for more, and if you ever go to another house or property, I would be highly upset,” raved a fourth fan.

As her followers will know, Davis often bares her sensational body in her Instagram posts. Last week, she uploaded another photo that once again featured her on a beach, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The camera photographed a small brown-framed mirror propped up against the vegetation. The photographer captured Davis’s reflection as she stood with her back toward the mirror, flaunting her booty. She wore a nude swimsuit with a thong back and two sets of side strings.