Three Stunning The Young And The Restless Spoilers For Tuesday: Elena Cracks

Three stunning The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 20 tease that Elena cracks, which causes Devon to take matters into his own hands. Gloria also returns unexpectedly, and Billy and Lily navigate their relationship. Get ready for a drama-filled episode packed with family conflict.

Devon (Bryton James) takes matters into his own hands, according to SheKnows Soaps. Although it’s his special night, Devon is focused entirely on Elena (Brytni Sarpy). He knows that something is bothering her, but he doesn’t know what it is. Nick (Joshua Morrow) happens to spill the beans about Elena and Nate (Sean Dominic) treating Jared (Michael Maclane) at the clinic, which is news to Devon. When she gets incredibly upset because Nate is there, Devon assumes that she and Nate made a mistake in treating Jared as she begins to tell him the whole sordid story.

However, Devon sees red when he realizes that Nate and Elena slept together after they treated Jared. He is furious, and when he sees his cousin, he goes straight in for a punch despite Elena’s pleas that he stop. His physical confrontation with Nate sullies Devon winning Businessman of the Year, and things will never be the same.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Meanwhile, Gloria (Judith Chapman) surprises Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) with an unscheduled visit. While Glo insists that she just wanted to see her new grandson, Kevin doesn’t buy his mom’s nonchalance for one moment. Gloria tries to dote on little Miles, but Kevin keeps her on her toes with a series of pointed questions about why she didn’t let them know she’d be there for a visit and what she’s been doing while she was away from Genoa City.

Not surprisingly, Gloria doesn’t really want to answer any of her son’s questions. Because he knows something is off, while Gloria enjoys the baby, Kevin secretly calls Michael (Christian LeBlanc) for backup. Neither man can afford to have any of their mom’s shenanigans right now, so they will try to figure out what trouble she’s in quietly.

Finally, Lily (Christel Khalil) is dressed up for Devon’s ceremony, and Billy (Jason Thompson) clearly appreciates her efforts. He tells her how great she cleans up, and Lily enjoys his compliments. When she wonders why he’s not going to the big event at the Grand Phoenix honoring her brother, Billy reveals that his siblings lost their mother, Dina (Marla Adams). Lily gives her condolences, and the two put their flirtation on the back burner while they go about their personal lives.