Kylie Jenner Embraces Her Wild Side In Leopard-Print Bra & Tights For New Cosmetics Ad

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The successful business mogul has launched a new makeup collection for Kylie Cosmetics and is using the social media platform to promote the new ad campaign.

The reality star stunned in a leopard-print bra that featured an extra layer of material on top that was black and cut-out. Jenner displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted leopard-print leggings and completed her look with black strappy heels that gave her some extra height. Jenner is known for sporting different hairstyles and opted for long curly blond hair down with a middle part for the occasion. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore a bracelet and ring.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in a room filled with leopard-print. Jenner sat on a chair and raised her left leg off the ground while resting her right arm on the back of the chair. The influencer tilted her head down slightly and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Jenner crossed her legs over and was photographed side-on. She sported an over-the-shoulder pose and placed one hand on her knee.

For her caption, Jenner announced that her new makeup collection will launch on October 26 and that her fans they should stay tuned for the reveal on her story.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 3 million likes and over 14,950 comments, proving to be very popular with her 198.5 million followers.

“LIKE if you think she’s the hottest girl in the world,” one user wrote.

“WHEN I TELL YOU IM OBSESSED W THE FIT,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“This is really wild. Loving this vibe,” remarked a third fan.

“I am looking at a GODDESS,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

Earlier this month, Jenner took a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate Cardi B’s 28th birthday. The makeup entrepreneur slayed a brown ensemble while she was in Sin City and it didn’t go unnoticed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a knitted triangular top that featured thin straps that went around her neck. Jenner wore the look with high-waisted leather pants and a jacket of the same material with gold hardware. She opted for pointy heels and a textured bag that matched her top.