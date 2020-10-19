Kindly Myers Puts On A Chesty Display While Posing Next To A Horse

Kindly Myers added some serious heat to her already fiery feed with her most recent Instagram share. The model and influencer took to her page on Monday, October 19, to kick off the week right by flaunting her incredible body in a swimsuit.

The hot shot captured Kindly posing next to a gorgeous white horse as an abundance of sunshine spilled over her body. Kindly leaned her head against the horse’s and gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. She clasped the animal’s head with one hand and draped the opposite by her side. The background of the photo was blurred.

In the post’s caption, she called the animal her “sweet old man, Tex.” A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennessee, where many of her recent images have been taken.

Kindly rocked a skimpy suit that highlighted her curves in all the right ways. The black one-piece featured a set of straps that crisscrossed in front of her neck, leaving her shoulders and arms bare. It had a peek-a-boo cut that dipped low into her chest, leaving her busty assets in full view. The body of the swimwear was tight on her figure, highlighting her trim waist and tiny midsection. The suit’s bottom was equally racy and had a daringly high cut that showcased Kindly’s sculpted thighs. She added a leather belt that featured gold buckles, which emphasized her hourglass figure.

She kept her other accessories simple, sporting a silver ring on her finger, adding just the right amount of bling to the skin-baring snap. The Playboy model styled her long, blond tresses with a middle part, revealing her dark roots. Her mane spilled over her shoulders and chest, drawing further attention to her ample assets.

Fans have not been shy about showering the sexy snap with the praise it deserves. Within a few hours of being posted to her page, the photo amassed more than 10,000 likes and 200 comments. Some social media users commented about the majestic animal, while several others applauded the model’s amazing figure. A few more were left speechless, opting to comment with emoji instead of words.

“Your blessed with such a beautiful horse. beautiful both of you,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“You. Are. Absolutely. Perfect! Love & miss you!!!” a second fan wrote.

“Lady Godiva!!?? You look amazing Miss Kindly!” a third complimented with a few smiley face emoji at the end of their comment.

“Kindly you are beautiful and love love your friend Tex,” a fourth added.