Madi Edwards Stuns In A Tiny Tie-Dye Bikini And Shares Why She Is A ‘Happy Girl’

Madi Edwards is back in a bikini again, much to the delight of her fans. The model took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a skin-baring new snap along with some exciting personal news.

The Aussie hottie looked stunning as she showcased her phenomenal figure in a tiny bikini from Black Bough Swim that left little to the imagination. The scanty two-piece had a trendy, tie-dye pattern in a bright color scheme of pastel pink, yellow, and blue that popped against her deep tan, much of which was exposed due to its revealing design.

Madi’s look included a triangle-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms. It had a plunging neckline that showed off her ample cleavage, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe. The piece also dainty bow tied in between its tiny cups, drawing even more attention to the bust display.

The matching bottoms of the set made for quite a sight as well. The number boasted an adjustable design, which Madi styled in a racy fashion to show off her curvy hips and shapely thighs. She also tied its thin waistband high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

The image was captured in Malibu, California, per the geotag, where Madi appeared to be heading down to the shore to relax on the beach. She stood in the middle of a worn set of stairs, resting her hands on its white wooden rails as the wind blew messily through her blond hair. She gazed directly at the camera with a huge smile across her face, noting in the caption that she was a “happy girl” because she would finally be returning home to Australia in one month.

She added a white corduroy bucket hat on top of her disheveled locks, providing her some shade from the golden sun. Madi also added a gold pendant necklace to her beach day ensemble for a hint of bling.

Fans were quick to show some love for the new addition to Madi’s feed, awarding it more than 3,400 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well to shower the social media star with compliments.

“This is so cute boo. Slaying,” one person wrote.

“Wow…you are fire,” quipped another fan.

“That’s wonderful, have a good time at home in AUS and take care of yourself,” a third follower remarked.

“You are everything babe,” added a fourth admirer.

Madi has been getting plenty of bikini time in lately. In another recent share on Friday, the model showcased her ample assets in a sexy red two-piece while sipping a margarita by the pool. That look proved to be another major hit, earning over 26,000 likes and 187 comments to date.