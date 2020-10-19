Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Insane Hourglass Figure While Taking Her ‘Babies’ For A Stroll

Aylen Alvarez thrilled her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Sunday, October 19, with a hot new update. She rocked a skintight athletic combo that showed off her insane hourglass figure during a stroll through the park with her “babies”.

The Cuban model and influencer, who is also known by her married name Aylen Davis, was photographed with her two Yorkshire terriers. She had them on a leash as they posed on a dirt path in front of bushes and trees. The camera shot her from the side, and she turned her head to the left to glance at it with a tight-lipped smiled.

Alvarez sported an all-black set made from a stretchy fabric that hugged her body closely, highlighting her signature curves. Her pants rose up high onto her back, overlapping with the long-sleeved top. The front was much lower and exposed a bit of her tight stomach.

Her killed derriere stole the show as the leggings perfectly delineated her strong glutes. Alvarez propped one leg forward and arched her back, further enhancing her shape.

Alvarez wore her hair styled down in gorgeous curls that fell all the way to her booty. She also swept it over to the left, allowing it to tumble over her shoulder.

In the caption, Alvarez shared that she spent her “Sunday Funday” hanging out outdoors with her dogs. She also revealed that her outfit was courtesy of Fashion Nova, which she represents as a model and ambassador, as noted in her Instagram bio.

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 35,300 likes and over 315 comments. Her fans used the occasion to engage with Alvarez, asking her questions while also praising her beauty and Yorkies.

“Nice. Looking lovely as always. Happy Sunday funday to you also hope you are having a great day,” one of her fans said.

“[A] thin soul, a sensitive heart, that’s all… perfect love,” replied another user.

“Is that Golden Gate park??? Looks tropical,” a third fan asked.

“Have A Wonderful Day Gorgeous Lady!!! Soooooo Beautiful!!!” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Alvarez is no stranger to showing off her curves on Instagram. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a racy image of herself clad in a black teddy made of lace and a shiny, solid material. It featured short lacy sleeves and a zipper down the front. It had high-cut legs that bared her curvy hips and sheer panels that flaunted plenty of skin around her waist. She completed her ensemble with a pair of fishnet stockings.