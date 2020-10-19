MMA Fighter Paige VanZant Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In Tight Leggings During Intense Training Session

Paige VanZant showed off her athletic figure as she worked with a trainer in a three-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the snaps, she was shot wearing a T-shirt and tight leggings while she worked out.

The former UFC competitor has been training for her debut in the Bare Knuckle FC, and this upload was among a series of black and white photos she posted of recent workouts. VanZant was photographed in a gym that had rows of punching bags near the windows, and a pile of kettlebells was visible nearby.

The one-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model had her blond hair tied up in a ponytail. She rocked a slightly baggy T-shirt that had a graphic across the front, and a pair of skintight leggings that outlined her lower-body. The 26-year-old also wore a pair of Nike sneakers for the session.

VanZant was captured from the side as she worked with a landmine barbell that was attached to the ground. In the first slide, the flyweight had her body fully extended. Her arms were raised above her head and gripped the bar while her trainer acted as a spotter. This angle gave viewers a shot of her sculpted legs.

The Bare Knuckle FC fighter had a grimace across her gorgeous face for the second photo, and the instructor could be seen shouting. VanZant was captured from a different angle for the final slide. She stood on her toes with her arms extended and her head down. Her athletic figure was highlighted against the backdrop, and fans were treated to an eyeful of her booty in the formfitting pants.

For the caption, VanZant offered wise words about resisting the urge to compare yourself to others. She tagged her coach along with the shoot’s photographer in the snaps before uploading them on Monday.

Many of the fighter’s 2.7 million Instagram followers flocked to the set, and nearly 13,000 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over two hours after they went live. VanZant’s comments section was peppered with heart-eye and flex emoji. Fans offered words of encouragement while complimenting her stunning physique.

“Love the inspiration Paige!” one fan wrote while adding a fist-bump emoji.

“Awh [you’re] absolutely beautiful sweetie,” another added.

“Grind,” an Instagram user commented alongside two heart-eye emoji.

“Preach Sis!” a follower wrote in response to the motivational caption.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week VanZant showcased her jaw-dropping curves in a tiny pink bikini. She was photographed laying in the water for that salacious snap.