Taraji P. Henson Confirms Split From Fiancé Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson announced that she has broken off her engagement with fiancé Kelvin Hayden. The actress confirmed the rumors in an interview with The Breakfast Club on Monday, October 19.

Speaking with show co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, Henson revealed that she and Hayden had been going through a rough patch. Though she didn’t reveal any specific reasons behind the breakup, Henson mentioned that the two didn’t see eye-to-eye when it came to couples therapy.

“I’m dedicated to the black man, y’all. I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out,” she revealed. “I tried. I was like, therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing, but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Henson explained that, ultimately, her fiancé wasn’t responsible for her happiness.

“We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work,” she said.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Rumors of the couple splitting started floating around the Internet last month after fans noticed that Hayden wasn’t present at Henson’s 50th birthday party in Mexico, on September 11. The actress took to social media to share snaps from her lavish yacht party, in which Hayden was nowhere to be seen.

Fans then doubled-down on the rumors once Hayden failed to post a happy birthday dedication to Henson on social media.

The actress began dating Hayden, a former NFL Super Bowl champion, back in 2018. In May of the same year, Henson announced her engagement by sharing a photo of her diamond ring on Instagram.

The wedding date was originally set for April 2020, but the two decided to postpone it until June due to Henson’s hectic work schedule, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite her recent breakup, Taraji’s professional career is on the up-and-up. As reported by People, the actress is slated to host a new talk show for Facebook Watch, called Peace of Mind With Taraji, alongside Tracie Jade Jenkins.

The new series will see the two hosts discussing mental health issues in the Black community. Celebrities, experts, and fans will also be joining the conversation, with each episode focusing on a different mental health topic.