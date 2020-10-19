Lyna Perez Treats Fans To An Eye-Popping Display In Topless Photo

Model Lyna Perez is known for sharing racy photos and videos that push the limits when it comes to daring content. On Monday, the brunette bombshell outdid herself when she uploaded a steamy photo that captured her going topless while sporting nothing but a pair of lace pants.

Lyna was outside when the photo was taken. She was in front of a swimming pool lined with palm trees and other tropical plants. The sky appeared to be overcast, but that did not stop the busty model from putting on a show for her 5.5 million Instagram followers.

The camera captured Lyna from a close angle, giving her fans an eye-popping view of her voluptuous bosom. She leaned forward provocatively, seemingly attempting to show as much skin as possible without violating Instagram’s nudity policy. She leaned on her hands, but what she was leaning on was cropped out of the frame. Her arms strategically covered her nipples, but allowed most of Lyna’s chest to be seen.

The popular influencer wore a pair of white lace pants for the shoot, though not much of them was visible. That being said, they had a mid-rise waist and allowed plenty of her bare skin to peek through. She arched her back, showing off the curve of her booty as well as her toned abs. The tops of her thighs were also prominent in the snap.

The model wore her highlighted hair parted in the middle and down in loose waves. A few strands fell over her shoulders calling attention to her bosom.

Lyna looked away from the camera with a pouty expression on her face as pieces from her bangs fell on her face.

Unsurprisingly, Lyna’s followers gave the post a lot of love. Within an hour of her sharing it, it racked up more than 50,000 likes.

Lyna encouraged her fans to leave heart emoji — and boy, did they. The comments section was filled with hundreds of the red emoji.

Others followers offered up a few words about the daring photo.

“Best look ever,” one admirer chimed in.

“I think I fell under your spell,” joked a second Instagram user.

“How are you so hot,” quipped a third fan.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

Lyna seems to have no qualms about showing plenty of skin with her online audience. Just last week, she showed off her booty in a suggestive video. The clip saw her standing under an outdoor shower while shaking her wet cheeks in a skimpy thong.