‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Theo Learns Dina Died

The Young and the Restless episode that aired on Monday, October 19, featured Theo learning the details of Dina’s death while the rest of her loved ones mourned her together. Sharon gave her family good news about her health, but Faith was less than thrilled. Summer revealed herself to Lola.

Sharon (Sharon Case) gathered her family together to tell them the good news. Her surgery was successful. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) was thrilled, and she wants to continue wedding planning with her mother. However, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) seemed less than happy, which made Sharon wonder what was going on. Faith reassured her mother and then texted somebody named Jordan that her “fam” was bugging her.

Later, when Sharon suggested a movie night, Faith talked her into going to bed early. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) called to check in, and he was glad that Sharon had Faith with her. However, once Sharon fell asleep, Faith snuck out.

At Crimson Lights, Mariah and Nick (Joshua Morrow) talked about Faith’s lackluster reaction. Nick advised Mariah to give her sister some space and noted that Faith might be too scared to be happy.

At the Abbotts, they remembered Dina (Marla Adams). In the end, they were happy that she had a peaceful passing with positive moments leading to it. Kyle (Michael Mealor) got a call, and Jack (Peter Bergman) told him he could leave even though Abby (Melissa Ordway) disagreed. Jack decided they could make arrangements the next day and spend that one remembering Dina.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland) discussed their mother and tried to focus on the positives as they grieved. They all also felt relief. Jack thanked Lauren (Tracey Bregman), and she was glad she found the Teardrop of Love to help Dina pass away peacefully.

Kyle met Lola (Sasha Calle) at Crimson Lights, and they talked about Dina dying while Summer (Hunter King) hid behind a plant. Summer accidentally knocked over the plant and ran out before Kyle saw her. After Kyle left, Summer confronted Lola and asked her if she was trying to win back Kyle. Lola denied it and told Summer that being a crazy stalker wasn’t going to help win Kyle’s heart. Later, when Lola saw her ex-husband again, she almost told him about Summer but decided not to.

At the Grand Phoenix, Kyle ran into Theo (Tyler Johnson) and informed him about their grandmother dying. Theo was angry that they hadn’t called him so that he could say goodbye. He noted that the Abbotts don’t consider him part of the family. Then he gave his condolences to Kyle and left.

Chance (Donny Boaz) saw Rey at Society, and Rey wished Chance could be on the stakeout with him. Chance said he intended to tell the truth at the investigation, which could end his police career before it even started. Later, in their hotel room, Chance listened to Abby talk about Dina, and then, she said she wanted to start trying for a baby.