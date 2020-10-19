Camille Kostek Bares A Shoulder & Gets Flirty In New Instagram Snap: ‘Me Looking At Rob In The End Zone’

Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek shared a sultry snapshot in a Sunday Instagram post. She gave her long-time beau Rob Gronkowski a shoutout as she flaunted her curves and her followers loved this look.

The photo that Camille shared showed her dressed in all denim. She wore a form-fitting pair of Levi’s jeans along with a long-sleeved light-colored button-down shirt.

Camille had her blond tresses styled with a center part and the loose curls tumbled down her back. She held some locks against her cheek with one hand as she struck a pose for the photographer.

The model stood to the side and posed with the shirt pushed off the shoulder that was closest to the camera. She turned her head to look past her bare shoulder and she coyly smiled for the photographer.

The jeans hugged Camille’s pert booty and highlighted her curvy backside. She held the denim material up in front to show off a hint of her bare midriff as well.

The Sports Illustrated bombshell has been dating Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob for five years now. Based on the flirty caption she included with this post, it seemed that the relationship was still as sizzling-hot as ever.

Camille teased that this was how she looked when she saw her boyfriend in the end zone on the football field. Over the course of 16 hours after she’d posted this snapshot, about 27,000 likes and 165 comments poured in from her fans who raved over this titillating picture.

“Definition of beauty in one picture!” wrote one fan.

“Oh my god you are so incredibly beautiful inside and out,” another declared.

“Me – gotta love that totally adorable caption you guys are gorgeous couple inside and out!” commented a follower.

“Thank you for all the light you give sweetie,” someone else praised.

Over the weekend, Camille shared a teaser for the 2021 Sports Illustrated calendar. She revealed that she would be on the cover of the upcoming release and she gave everybody a sneak peek at it. The stunning model wore a crocheted two-piece bathing suit for the shot and the picture fabulously highlighted her busty assets and phenomenal physique.

The denim-focused photo wasn’t nearly as revealing as the calendar cover, but it seemed to rev up her followers in plenty of other ways. In addition, quite a few people mentioned that they missed having Rob and Camille connected to the New England Patriots. A handful of followers pointed out what a lucky guy the Buccaneer’s tight end was to have this gal rooting for him.

Regardless of what Camille wears, or in some cases, doesn’t wear, her fun and flirty personality always shines through and people can never seem to get enough of her.