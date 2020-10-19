Cindy Prado Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Floral Bikini While Lounging On The Beach

Cindy Prado showed fans how she spent her week in Tulum in her latest Instagram share on Monday. The model shared a series of images on her feed in which she rocked a tiny floral bikini and lounged in the shade on the beach. Her skimpy swimwear was enough to drive fans wild.

The images showed Cindy sitting on a gray cushioned lounge bed in the sand. In the background, clusters of vibrant bushes and trees could be seen, as well as a small platform. Some sunlight slipped between the tree leaves above the model and highlighted her assets, giving her a radiant glow.

Cindy’s look included a colorful floral bandeau with a cutout and strings tied in the center. The tight fabric rested low on her chest, which squeezed her ample cleavage out at the top. One cup seemed to be riding up slightly, so her underboob was on display. She wore a chain belt wrapped around her waist a few times, which drew in her hourglass shape.

Cindy’s rock-hard abs were on show between the top and a matching U-shaped bikini bottom. The front of the thong rested low on her waist, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her curvy figure. Her round booty and famously long legs were fully exposed.

Cindy accessorized her outfit with a pendant necklace, layered gold bracelets, a ring, and hoop earrings. Her blond-brunette locks were styled down in loose curls.

In the first image, Cindy leaned back on her hands and arched her back as she flexed her ab muscles. She stared at the camera with sultry eyes. She also included a few close-up images in which she parted her lips and gazed into the distance.

The post garnered more than 10,000 likes and just over 150 comments in under a day, proving to be a major hit with her followers. Many people showered Cindy with praise in the comments section.

“You look amazing!!” one fan wrote. with a flame emoji.

“You are a goddess and it shows!!” another user added.

“You look gorgeous! Keep shining,” a third follower wrote.

“I cannot get over your beauty,” a fourth person penned.

Some fans expressed admiration for Cindy using various emoji.

Cindy always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. In another post, the model sported a minuscule pink two-piece as she straddled a motorcycle in Tulum, which viewers loved. That post received more than 36,000 likes.