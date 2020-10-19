Britney Spears Slays In A Blue Snakeskin-Print Bikini And Shares Five Important Things To Bring To The Beach

Britney also wore the scanty two-piece for a trip to the beach last week.

Britney Spears returned to her Instagram page on Monday to share some important information with her 26.6 million followers. The singer looked flawless as she flaunted her phenomenal figure in a tiny swimsuit while listing her top five things to bring to the beach.

The 38-year-old stood directly in front of the camera for the short clip, which was staged against the same blank white backdrop that has been the setting of many of her quarantine photoshoots. She rocked a sexy blue snakeskin-print bikini, noting at the beginning of clip that she decided to give it “another shot” after rocking it three days prior for a trip to the beach.

Britney also took the opportunity to tell her fans the five most important things to bring with them for a day on the shore: “a towel, oil, sunscreen, a dog, and a hat.” Her advice was certainly worth a listen, however, it was the star’s stunning look that truly seemed to captivate her audience.

Britney slayed as she showcased her ample assets in a halter-style top that complemented her deep, allover tan. The number boasted a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of her cleavage, while its thin shoulder straps offered a look at her toned arms.

The matching bottoms of the set were arguably even more risque. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary of the “Toxic” hitmaker’s lower half, leaving her sculpted thighs well on display. She wore its stringy waistband low on her hips, allowing her to flaunt her flat tummy and chiseled abs. Viewers were also treated to a glimpse at her derriere as she walked off of the set, proclaiming that she was going to go to her jacuzzi as she did so.

Britney’s platinum locks appeared unstyled in the video, spilling messily over her shoulder in voluminous waves. She added a single white sweatband to her look, looping it around her left wrist while wearing a dainty bracelet around the other. She also sported a gorgeous arrowhead necklace and a dainty navel ring for some additional bling.

Fans certainly seemed enamored by the steamy new addition to Britney’s feed, which has been viewed more than 1 million times within less than one hour of going live. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to shower the mother-of-two with love.

“Yes, girl thank you for this info!” one person wrote.

“Best advice ever,” quipped another fan.

“You look great! Love you,” a third follower remarked.

“QUEEN OF THE BEACH,” declared a fourth admirer.

The post has also been awarded over 170,000 likes since going live.