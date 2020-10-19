Saffron Barker Slays Her Fashion Game In Leather Thigh-High Boots

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant takes a lot of interest in fashion and continues to slay with her outfit choices.

The 20-year-old stunned in a white shirt with long sleeves that were rolled up from the bottom slightly. Over the top, Barker wore a gray sweater vest that featured a V-neck. She paired the ensemble with what appeared to be tiny black biker shorts that fell way above her upper-thigh. Barker completed her look with leather thigh-high boots of the same color. She wrapped a navy Christian Dior bag around her body that had their signature logo printed all over in cream. Barker accessorized herself with a couple of gold necklaces, bracelets, rings, and small earrings. She kept her nails short and styled her wavy blond locks down with a middle part.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, treated followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker was captured outdoors in front of a house from the knees-up. She had been caught with her head tilted to the right, eyes closed, and both her hands raised.

In the next two slides, Barker was photographed from head-to-toe while walking down the street. She gazed down and didn’t give the camera any eye contact. Barker was snapped side-on and showcased the outfit well.

In the tags, she credited fashion brands H&M, storets, and LOVE RAID for her attire and her hairstylist Sharnie Williams.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 86,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“You are so stunning it’s unbelievable,” one user wrote.

“Wow you get more and more beautiful every day,” another person shared.

“My role model I wish I looked like u and u was amazing on strictly your post are always perfect and I love your designer bags and outfits your stunning and got the most bluest eyes ever,” remarked a third fan.

“When you always look your best in anything,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a red tank top that featured Guess’s signature logo across the front in gold text. The influencer tucked the item of clothing into her high-waisted light blue denim shorts and completed the ensemble with white lace-up sneakers.