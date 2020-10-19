Brit Manuela Looks Smoking Hot In A Curve-Hugging Activewear Set

Brit Manuela sizzled in activewear in the most recent update shared on her Instagram page. It comes as no surprise that the October 19 shot has quickly captured the attention of her 1.2 million fans.

The sexy snap saw Brit posed directly in the center of the frame. A geotag indicated that she was in New York, New York, where most of her recent social media shares have been snapped. The model bent both arms at her elbows, grabbing her hair as she gazed into the distance with her lips slightly parted. Brit arched her back slightly and staggered her feet while flaunting her killer figure in a sexy set from Body Engineers.

On her upper half, Brit opted for a basic crop top that perfectly suited her frame. The garment was primarily black but had a white, striped design in the center of her chest. It was tight on every inch of her body, highlighting her slender frame. The piece had a thick band on the bottom that hugged her rib cage, leaving her toned abs on display for her audience to admire.

She teamed the look with a pair of patterned black-and-gray leggings. They also had black stripes that fit snugly on her thighs and a mesh panel that exposed a tease of her skin underneath. Its thick waistband was worn high on her hips, highlighting her slender midsection and killer curves. The body clung tightly to her shapely thighs, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to ignore.

She pulled her brunette tresses halfway back, and her loose waves fell over her shoulders and back. Brit kept her accessories simple, wearing a gold pendant necklace and a pair of earrings to match.

In the caption of the post, she shared a motivational quote, and the upload has earned stellar reviews from her captivated audience. More than 7,000 have double-tapped the photo and an additional 200 flocked to the comments section to take their admiration a step further.

“The best babe ever omg,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of the comment.

“You are so beautiful though,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Well then I have to appreciate a flawless hottie thats built like a sculpture,” a third raved, adding a few flames.

“Love this set & Agreed pretty girl!” a fourth added.

