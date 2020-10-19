MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shows Off Cleavage & Abs In A Skintight Shirt For Latest Update

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda looked stunning in a spicy photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she was photographed wearing a tiny top that flaunted both her cleavage and her chiseled midsection as she struck a sultry pose.

The Bellator competitor has been in intense training for her upcoming bout, and in this update she showed off her sculpted body. She was shot on a balcony and tagged the location as Miami, Florida. Water could be seen in the background along with the skyline of the city in the distance.

Loureda was captured from the thighs up with her body turned to the side. She faced the camera and leaned against the balcony railing with her arms extended behind her. The flyweight placed her right foot forward while arching her back, which helped accentuate her curves. Loureda’s long hair was parted to the right as it flowed down her back, and she shot a sultry glare at the lens.

The 22-year-old rocked a white-colored cropped tank top that had a plunging neckline and thin straps that ran up her chest and connected to the shoulder straps. She also wore a pair of high-waist blue pants that had a thick waistband that came to just below her navel, and had back pockets. The Tae Kwon Do expert accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings. Her complexion popped against the backdrop, and fans were treated to an eyeful of her toned arms and defined midsection. The sensual pose helped hint at her curvaceous backside.

For the caption, Loureda mentioned how much she wants, and she tagged a production company in the snap before uploading it on Sunday. Many of her 537,000 Instagram followers took notice of the photo, and nearly 55,000 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over 17 hours. The Miami native received more than 540 comments in that time. Both Demi Lovato and UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez responded with heart-eye emoji, as the replies were littered with those and fire emoji. Fans filled the comments section with praise for Loureda in both English and Spanish.

“My make a wish would be to have you knock me out,” one admirer replied.

“And you deserve it!” a fan wrote in reference to the caption.

“A gal that can do both,” one follower commented.

“For a second I thought it was Jennifer Lopez,” an Instagram user responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Loureda flaunted her curvy booty in a tiny pink thong bikini.