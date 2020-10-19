Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial Will Go Ahead, ‘That ’70s Show’ Actor Accused By Three Women

A Los Angeles judge ruled on Monday that the rape case against actor Danny Masterson can go forward, according to Variety, rejecting the defense’s attempt to stall his trial.

Masterson, 44, has been accused of raping three women. The former “That ’70s Show” actor could face 45 years to life in prison if convicted, as The Inquisitr reported when he was charged in June.

His attorneys, Thomas Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum, argued that the case should be thrown out because the alleged rapes occurred between 2001 and 2003, outside the statute of limitations.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller argued that since the District Attorney’s office charged Masterson under the state’s “one strike” sex offense law, a statute of limitations would not apply due to the legislature.

Judge Eleanor Hunter sided with the prosecution, holding that there is no statute of limitations for one-strike offenses.

Judge Hunter also rejected a request by the defense to keep the media out of the courtroom, after Appelbaum argued that it would create “an unfair prejudice for the defendant.”

Masterson was charged in June with three counts of forcible rape, all of which he denies.

One of the accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, has alleged that the actor repeatedly sexually assaulted her and on one occasion drugged her while they were dating in late 2001 and early 2002.

The other two women have not been identified. One of them has accused Masterson of raping her in April 2003. She alleged that he drugged her drink, and then carried her upstairs to his bedroom where she passed out. She also stated that when she tried to fight back, he picked up a gun, pointed it at her and told her to be quiet.

The third woman also accused Masterson of drugging her drink, and then sexually assaulting her in his shower and in his bedroom.

His attorney Mesereau has said in a statement that the truth will come out once the accusers testify.

The three accusers also sued Masterson and the Church of Scientology in August 2019, alleging they had been stalked and intimidated after going to the police. According to The Huffington Post, one law enforcement source described the evidence as “overwhelming”, and it allegedly includes emails to and from Scientology officers as well as a threatening handwritten letter sent by Masterson.

When news of the rape allegations first surfaced in December 2017, Masterson was dropped from his Netflix series, “The Ranch,” which he co-starred in former ’70s Show castmate Ashton Kutcher.

He currently remains free after paying $3.3 million in bail. He has yet to enter a plea, and did not attend Monday’s hearing. His arraignment was rescheduled to November 2.