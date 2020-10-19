Fitness Model Nienna Jade Flashes Sandy Buns In A Mismatched Thong Bikini

Nienna Jade steamed up her Instagram page over the weekend with a booty-baring new snap that has proved hard to be ignored.

The fitness model was seen enjoying a beautiful afternoon on the beach in the October 18 addition to her page. She sat directly in front of the camera with her bare booty in the sand, but turned her head over her shoulder to meet its lens with an alluring gaze.

It appeared to be the perfect day to spend on the beach, as the cloudless blue sky was illuminated by the bright sun. As usual, Nienna was dressed to impress for her time by the water in a sexy two-piece that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

The social media star sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her sandy buns in a pair of pink bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. The swimwear boasted a racy thong style that covered up only what was necessary, offering her 2.9 million followers a close-up look at her derriere and sculpted thighs. It also had a thin, stringy waistband that was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Nienna opted for a mismatched look for the outing, slipping into a tiny black-and-pink polka-dotted bikini top that was equally as risque. The piece boasted a daring halter-style, looping tightly around her neck and rib cage to further highlight her slender frame. Meanwhile, its triangle cups appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous chest, exposing an ample amount of sideboob that gave the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Nienna styled her ombre tresses down. They spilled behind her back and shoulders in loose waves, gently blowing in the ocean breeze along the way. She also added some bling to her look with a stack of gold necklaces and a pair of dangling silver earrings.

The skin-baring snap seemed to be a smash hit with the model’s fans, who have awarded the post more than 26,000 likes within less than 24 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well to shower Nienna with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning babe,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous and sexy,” praised another fan.

“Wow, you are always so smoking hot,” a third follower remarked.

“Very beautiful woman,” added a fourth admirer.

While Nienna has been taking advantage of the remnants of summer, she has also been getting into the Halloween spirit. She rocked a sexy schoolgirl outfit in a recent video post to her page that proved to be another hit, earning nearly 13,000 likes to date.