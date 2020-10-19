Tyra Banks Promises ‘Sparkle & Shine’ As She Teases More Costume Changes On ‘DWTS’

The 'Dancing With the Stars' host continues to make fashion a focus in the ballroom.

Tyra Banks plans to change her clothes more than once again on Dancing with the Stars.

After switching outfits a whopping three times on last week’s ’80s theme night, the supermodel revealed that she’ll be bringing more looks to the ballroom on the next live show.

On Instagram, Tyra shared a photo of one of her ensembles from ’80s Night, a multicolored, woven wrap dress with gold fringe.

In the caption to the pic, the new host of ABC’s celebrity dance-off admitted that she is still not “over” the ’80s-style gown that her stylist, Brendon Alexnader, put her in last Monday. Tyra’s other styles included a metallic gold jumpsuit and a glittery green suit with a bucket hat.

Tyra acknowledged that the celebrity couples will be bringing the sizzle on DWTS, but that she will be serving up the fashion.

The America’s Next Top Model alum promised costumes that will “sparkle” and “shine,” and she teased that she is the doll that will be making it happen as she gave a shoutout to her movie alter ego, Eve. Fans know that Tyra played the human form of the Barbie-style doll in the Wonderful World of Disney TV movie Life-Size back in 2000.

In the comments section to the post, some of Tyra’s 6.7 million followers reacted to last week’s look and her plans for future fashion on DWTS.

“Ageless and timeless beauty. Oh and the gown is nice too,” one fan wrote.

“Yeeesss! Tyra You always Slay Fierce! Forever one of my all-time Fashion Models,” another added.

Others were thrilled by the mention of Tyra’s movie role from 20 years ago.

“When Eve said ‘Okay dress me.'” one fan recalled.

“I loved your looks last week they were so much fun!! Also I agree 100% That Eve would be so proud,” another added.

As with most anything the new Dancing With the Stars host posts these days, there were some commenters that told Tyra that the show is not about her or what she is wearing and is supposed to be about the celebrity dancers.

While not all of the viewers were on board with Tyra’s mini ballroom runway, her co-stars have been on board with the changes.

Carrie Ann Inaba told Us Weekly she’s “loving” that the new host is bringing her own style to the competition. The veteran DWTS judge even revealed that the supermodel has inspired her to up her own wardrobe game and have more fun getting ready for the live shows.

“We got the memo: ‘Met Gala meets ballroom dancing.,” Carrie Ann told TV Insider. “I’ve been doing the show for 29 seasons so, it’s nice to have a little bit of a change.”