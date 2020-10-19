Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Collection With Adidas Is Dropping Very Soon

After much anticipation, Beyoncé has announced the release of her latest Ivy Park collection in collaboration with Adidas. The superstar took to Instagram to make the surprise announcement on Monday, October 19.

Posting a picture of a natural landscape with the phrase “THIS IS MY PARK,” Beyoncé revealed that the second drop — named DRIP 2 — will be arriving on Friday, October 30.

Naturally, her fans didn’t take long to react to the unexpected news, taking to Twitter to show their excitement.

“I wonder if Beyoncé plans on sending out a second round of Ivy Park boxes. My box must have gotten lost in the mail last time, but I feel like I’ve proven to her I DESERVE,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Idk if i’m ready for the IVY PARK waiting room again,” another person tweeted.

“I hope Beyoncé send my Ivy Park PR box to the right address this time. It got lost in transit last time,” a third fan wrote on Twitter.

Not much has been revealed about what the new line includes, but it will reportedly feature new sneaker silhouettes, such as the Ultra BOOST “Hi-Res Yellow,” which is expected to arrive in a neon yellow colorway.

Beyoncé’s first collection with Adidas dropped earlier this year, on January 17. The line included apparel such as tracksuits and sportswear, as well as footwear and accessories. On the day of the release, the new items reportedly sold out globally in only 10 minutes.

Prior to the release, Beyoncé’s PR team sent pieces from her upcoming Adidas collaboration to a number of celebrities, including Missy Elliott, Hailey Bieber, Cardi B, Kendall Jenner, Ciara, LaLa Anthony, and more.

Before Beyoncé’s Instagram announcement, Adidas also confirmed that a new collection in collaboration with the superstar was arriving at some point this year but didn’t reveal much else.

As reported by CNN, Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted confirmed the news during a conference with investors and analysts on Wednesday, March 11. He announced that there will be more Ivy Park launches throughout 2020, whether it’s footwear or apparel.

In the same meeting, the CEO referred to Beyoncé as “probably the most influential female entertainer in the world today,” adding that the brand will focus on female consumers in 2020.

Still, in a December 2019 interview with ELLE, Beyoncé explained that her Ivy Park products are meant for both men and women.

“It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine.”

Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park collection follows her visual album, Black Is King, which released in July.