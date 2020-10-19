President Trump Calls Anthony Fauci A ‘Disaster,’ Says Half A Million Would Be Dead If He Were In Charge

President Donald Trump called Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist, a “disaster” and suggested that as many as 700-800,000 Americans would be dead of COVID-19 if he were in charge.

As CNN reported, the president has been campaigning in Nevada, and while there, telephoned his campaign staff from his hotel. During the phone call, which was obtained by the network. Trump suggested that he’s exhausted by the coronavirus pandemic in general, and in particular, Dr. Fauci.

“People are tired of Covid. I have these huge rallies. People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” he said.

And of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director himself. Trump suggested that he would have made things worth if Trump didn’t keep him in check.

“Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths,” he said, before later saying the number would be 700,000 or 800,000.

As of Monday, according to Worldometer, the United States has had over 8.4 million coronavirus cases and just under 225,000 deaths from the pathogen.

In his phone call, Trump also claimed that he doesn’t necessarily dislike the man.

“Fauci is a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years,” he said, referring to the position the physician has held since 1984.

Rey Del Rio / Getty Images

Trump and Fauci haven’t seen eye to eye since the coronavirus pandemic began. He has been adamant that Americans need to take certain steps to slow the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and considering very carefully whether or not to reopen schools and, if so, under certain conditions.

The Trump administration, by contrast, has repeatedly tried to downplay the severity of the pandemic, and has advocated strongly for reopening schools.

The ongoing dispute between the two men became even more pronounced when the administration released an ad that appeared to suggest Fauci endorsed the Trump presidency’s handling of the pandemic. The physician claimed that the ad took his words out of context, and asked the campaign to take it down.

While the president was railing against him to his campaign team, Fauci himself was receiving the National Academy of Medicine’s first-ever Presidential Citation for Exemplary Leadership.

While accepting the award, Fauci didn’t name names, but he did obliquely reference certain anti-science elements.

“We have a lot of challenges ahead of us and I can’t help thinking that we’re really going through a time that’s disturbingly anti-science in certain segments of our society,” he said.