WWE Superstar Paige Slays Fans With Cleavage-Baring Outfit In Latest Twitter Photo

WWE superstar Paige showed off her cleavage in a photo that she shared with her 2.6 million Twitter followers.

In the picture, the 28-year-old former Women’s Champion rocked a black hat that was complemented with a white flower. She used her right hand to tilt the headgear slightly as she gazed into the distance, boasting a wondrous smile on her bright red lips.

The WWE superstar’s outfit also included a black leather jacket that was decorated with silver studs. The right sleeve of the leather attire hung just below her shoulder, revealing a cleavage-baring ensemble that matched the rest of her outfit.

Paige appeared to be standing in a garden, as she was surrounded by green leaves. The backdrop was a brighter contrast to Paige’s outfit, though the lush greens accentuated the calming nature of the photograph.

The 28-year-old let the imagery speak for herself. There was no accompanying message in the caption, but she did credit photographer Lizzy Gonzalez for capturing her on camera.

While Paige didn’t have much to say, her fans certainly did. The comments section was filled with positive sentiments for the WWE personality.

“Never ceases to amaze how hard you can slay, boss,” exclaimed one of her adoring followers.

“Have mercy, Paige. I know you are tired of being told this. You are an incredibly beautiful woman. With an incredibly beautiful physique,” stated a second Twitter user.

“Absolutely love you and kudos to [the] photographer. I also love the hat and jacket,” a third fan wrote.

A few of Paige’s followers also compared her to Poison Ivy, the Batman comics character who’s associated with plants and intoxicating beauty. Some of them even stated that she’d be a good fit to play the supervillain on the screen.

Paige’s decision to upload the image also suggested that she wasn’t letting her critics bring her down. As WrestlingNews.co recently documented, she clapped back at a social media user who was critical of her decision to get Botox.

However, her online critics are a small minority. Reactions to Paige’s recent Twitter updates have been complimentary for the most part. As The Inquisitr highlighted, she recently wowed her social media stans with a throwback lingerie snap that teased a miraculous return to in-ring action for the former champion.

As of this writing, Paige is retired from competing in the squared circle due to a neck injury. However, as The Inquisitr report pointed out, she revealed that she’s feeling great these days and wants to get back to doing what she does best.