Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Gloria Is In Trouble

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Gloria returns to Genoa City. While she claims she’s there to get to know her new grandson, Miles, Kevin, and Michael quickly realize that their mother is in a boatload of trouble. The soap’s head writer and co-executive producer, Josh Griffith, recently teased the storyline to Soap Opera Digest.

Gloria (Judith Chapman) shows up at the Chancellor mansion unexpectedly, and she dotes on her new grandchild. While Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) thinks it is sweet to see her little boy’s grandma coo over him, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) isn’t convinced. The fact that Gloria doesn’t say what she’s been doing all this time away raises a red flag for him, and he questions her. Not surprisingly, Glo is short on details and evasive when her son wants answers.

“The family knows each other extremely well. After Gloria’s arrival, it doesn’t take long for Kevin to realize that Gloria is up to something and has returned home for a reason. He’s not buying for a minute that she rushed here to meet her new grandson,” Griffith noted.

Francis Specker / CBS

Because of his concerns, Kevin secretly calls his brother Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to let him know that their mother appeared out of the blue. Both men worry that their mother has something shady going on, which led her back to her family and Genoa City, and they each have a lot to lose if they become entangled in something outside the law. Glo often finds herself in situations that could cause legal issues, and many times both Kevin and Michael have been caught up in her shenanigans.

“Kevin and Michael are determined to find out the real reason for Gloria’s return. Michael is the D.A., and with Kevin being a new father, they’re both trying to keep their noses clean. However, as everyone knows where Gloria goes, trouble follows…”

It remains to be seen exactly what type of trouble will arrive in town on Glo’s heels, but most likely, it will cause some upheaval for the new family of four along with Michael. It could even mean issues for Lauren (Tracey Bregman) since she and Michael have had a relatively smooth run of things lately.

Whatever is going on with Gloria, it really could not have come at a worse time for Chloe and Kevin because they are adjusting to life with a newborn. Gloria’s rash behavior will likely throw a wrench in things.