Pia Mia Brightens Up Instagram In Yellow Floral Crop Top

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress is no stranger to showing off her beauty via the app and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “We Should Be Together” songstress brightened up the social media platform in a yellow crop top that featured a multicolored floral pattern all over and short sleeves. The garment was relatively low-cut, displayed her decolletage and midriff. Pia paired the ensemble with denim bottoms. However, only the top part was visible. She styled her long wavy blond hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings. Pia kept her fingernails short and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 24-year-old, who recently went to Las Vegas with rapper Sukihana, treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer left both her sleeves to hang off her shoulders. Pia appeared to be on set while being captured from the waist-up. She positioned her body slightly to the side and gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes.

In the next slide, Pia took a selfie in the mirror with her phone. She looked into her phone screen while taking the snap.

In the third and final frame, Pia directly faced the camera and raised one hand to her chest. She tilted her head down and stared in front of her.

In the tags, Pia credited her makeup artist Samuel and hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 190 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6 million followers.

“Mia why are you so pretty,” one user wrote.

“OMG THE HAIR THE OUTFIT THE EVERYTHING,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“i love those pictures!!” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re the most beautiful like… EVER,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a yellow crop top that looked to be made out of velvet material. The After We Collided actress paired the look with high-waisted Daisy Dukes that featured frayed hems at the bottom. Pia wore a belly chain around her waist and completed the outfit with long white socks and sneakers of the same color that had chunky soles. She rocked her long blond hair in two space buns but left the front down to frame out her face.