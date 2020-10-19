‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Liam Claps Back At Steffy, ‘I See Trouble’

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers video for the week of October 19 show trouble in paradise. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) senses danger ahead and questions his ex’s judgment. In the meantime, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) couldn’t be happier with the new man in her life.

Out With The Old On The Bold and the Beautiful

For months, B&B fans have been itching for Steffy to get rid of the portrait of her and Liam in her home. Many felt that she wasn’t keeping it up for Kelly Spencer’s (Colette and Avalon Gray) sake, but rather that she was holding on to memories.

The video clip shows that Steffy is no longer hanging onto the past and she’s willing to look to the future. The scene shows Steffy and her new man, Dr. John Finnegan, at the cliff house. She stares into his eyes and gives him new hope when she makes a stunning statement.

“You’ve given me a whole new perspective on my life and I’m ready to move forward,” she tells the physician.

Of course, Finn has been waiting for her to say that these words. Not too long ago, he was staring at the portrait and possibly wondering how long he would need to deal with her ex-husband in her life.

Steffy sees love while Liam sees trouble. ???? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess! pic.twitter.com/Dv6YlqBWVo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 18, 2020

Liam Spencer Claps Back On B&B

In a heart-to-heart moment, Liam opens up to his ex-wife. She wants to know why he finds it so difficult to see her with Finn. Liam claps back and lets her know what he sees.

“It’s really hard to sit back and say nothing if I see trouble,” the Spencer heir warns

“Trouble?” Steffy asks. She tilts her head to the side as if she’s trying to figure out if her ex s being serious or if he’s just kidding around.

But then Liam lets her know that he’s put some thought into their situation.

“What do you really know about him?” Liam asks his ex-wife.

Steffy Forrester Declares Her Love

However, Steffy’s already falling head-over-heels for the handsome physician. Finn has stuck by her through her hospital stay, her addiction to pills, and the rehab process. She lets him know how she feels about him.

“And I love you,” Steffy tells Finn. The doctor is visibly surprised when she tells him how she feels about him.

The Inquisitrweekly spoilers reveal that Steffy and Finn will take their relationship to the next level. He will promise her that he will take care of her and Kelly the way that they deserve. As a single mother, this will mean a lot to Steffy. But could Liam be right about the mysterious doctor?