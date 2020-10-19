Danielle Knudson Poses With Her Pooch In Coordinating Bra & Leggings

Danielle Knudson smoldered in the most recent Instagram update shared to her feed. The model and social media influencer slipped into a sexy bra and leggings combo for the October 19 post, which included two new shots.

The first image in the series saw the model posed on an outdoor staircase with her pooch by her side. A geotag indicated that the duo was in Nashville, Tennessee, where there were a variety of trees at their backs. Danielle staggered her feet on opposite steps as she gazed off into the distance with a slight smile. Her pooch appeared to be looking at the same thing as he also averted his stare off-camera.

The second photo in the set saw Danielle posed in the same spot. She rested one elbow on her knee and her cheek in her hand, smiling into the lens. Danielle flaunted her incredible figure in a sizzling set from Alo Yoga.

On her upper half, the model wore a chestnut bra with a plunging neckline. The bottom band was tight on her rib cage, and its revealing cut showed off her trim abs. Danielle teamed the look with a black sherpa jacket that she wore open in the center, and it draped perfectly off her figure.

She sported a pair of leggings to match. They had a high, thick waistband that stretched over her navel, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The body of the garment was tight on her slender legs, cutting off near her ankles. She completed the sexy ensemble with a pair of white sneakers with laces that matched.

Danielle styled her long, blond tresses with a deep side part, and they spilled over her shoulders and back. She wore a single ring on her left hand, providing the look with just the right amount of bling.

Fans have been quick to shower the update with love. As of this writing, the post has only been live on Danielle’s page for an hour, and it has accrued hundreds of likes and dozens of comments. Most applauded the Canadian beauty’s fit figure while a few more raved over her outfit.

“Beautiful dog!!!! Two beauties,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“Danielle you have got a very sexy smile,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Beautiful baby you look hot,” a third Instagrammer wrote with a few flames attached to the end of the comment.

“Oooh love that color!!!” one more social media user chimed in.

