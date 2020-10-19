Stephen A. Smith Slams Baker Mayfield After Team’s Loss: ‘You Don’t Want To Play For This Guy’

After the Cleveland Browns suffered a 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon, some NFL analysts, including the notoriously harsh critic Stephen A. Smith, said it is time for certain members of the team to move on from Baker Mayfield’s offensive leadership.

He specifically mentioned the wide receivers on the Browns in his latest post-game reviews, as reported by ESPN.

“Odell Beckham Jr. needs to demand a trade,” he said of the standout athlete. Beckham was clearly upset after yesterday’s matchup, as he slammed his helmet down in frustration after the clock ran out.

“Jarvis Landry should demand a trade. Anybody who is a pass catcher, you don’t want to play with this guy because he’s not gonna make you look good,” Smith remarked in regards to having Mayfield in the quarterback position.

If either of the receivers plan on leaving the club, the NFL’s trade deadline is November 3. Smith also described Mayfield as ineffective, and that he drew unnecessary additional attention to himself due the multiple endorsement deals he currently has. Finally, the sports analyst said that coaching staff needs to do a better job of getting players open offensively.

Currently, neither Beckham or Landry have commented on whether or not they are planning to stay with the Browns or if they will move on.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

According to Yahoo Sports, one reason Mayfield may have struggled was due to a lingering rib injury from last week’s victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Prior to Sunday’s loss, the club was off to its best start since the 1994 season, at 4-2. Although the 25-year-old claimed the injury did not impact his performance, head coach Kevin Stefanski felt differently, and felt the need to bench him in the third quarter to prevent further damage to his ribs.

“I know he wants to fight, but it’s a long season, we’ve got a game next week, and I didn’t feel like it was the right thing to put him back there,” Stefanski explained as to why he pulled Mayfield.

Mayfield stated that he understood as to why he was pulled and that his current focus is on the squad’s upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals and not on the most recent collapse.

“You do not want to let it landslide. You do not want to let one [loss] turn into two. We have to learn from these mistakes, learn from this and move forward,” Mayfield stated regarding how the team will bounce back in a post game interview, as reported by the Cleveland Browns.