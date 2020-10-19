Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Snuggle Up In Anticipation For Their ‘DWTS’ Performance

The pair were in full costume for the photo.

Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert are scheduled to hit the Dancing With The Stars ballroom this week in order to perform what’s sure to be a romantic and spicy dance together. On Monday afternoon, Haley teased her fans with a small peek before their debut.

Derek, who is the middle of his first year as a DWTS judge, has been building the anticipation for the performance for weeks now. Now, it’s Haley’s turn to get viewers excited for the big moment by taking to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the couple.

In the snap, Derek and Hayley were in full costume as they snuggled up together. Hayley rocked a stunning nude dress that boasted long sleeves and red floral embellishments. The garment featured a racy cutout to expose her back, and a hip-high slit that showed off her killer legs and offered a peek at her round booty.

Hayley wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her had as she accessorized the style with some dangling red earrings.

Meanwhile, Derek looked as handsome as ever in a sheer black shirt with red accents to match his girlfriend’s dress. He also opted for some tight black pants as he styled his blond hair in a perfectly coiffed slicked-back style.

Derek wrapped one arm tightly around Hayley’s midsection and placed a hand on her head as she rested her hand on his bicep. Hayley bent one knee and arched her back as the duo stared ahead with sultry expressions on their faces. In the background, some green plants could be seen.

Hayley’s 347,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 14,000 times within the first 39 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section with over 140 messages during that time.

“A superstar dancer. I can’t wait to watch you perform. I’ll be cheering you on from London. Hugs,” one follower stated.

“I smell proposal,” another wrote.

“Now THAT’S a reason to watch the show!!!!!!!! Can’t wait!!!!!” a third comment read.

“I look forward to seeing you two lovebirds dance together,” a fourth user declared.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hayley recently grabbed the attention of her fans when she posed a photo of herself rocking a sexy bikini alongside a shirtless Derek as they enjoyed some time in the swimming pool together. To date, that post as racked up more than 39,000 likes and over 115 comments.