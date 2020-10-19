Kendall Jenner Shows Off Supermodel Legs In Skimpy Skintight Bodysuit

Kendall Jenner treated fans to a glimpse of her supermodel body as she sported nothing but a skintight body suit for her latest Instagram post, which was uploaded on Monday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star lounged on the floor as she showed off her toned and tanned pins for a mirror selfie. Kendall wore a white and pink bodysuit in a tie-dye style for the shot, with the garment an exclusive from the Kendall + Kylie clothing collection. The form-fitting garment clung to Kendall’s toned figure, while an asymmetrical cut-out across the chest showcased her cleavage. A roll-neck added a trendy edge to the racy outfit, while the high-leg cut meant the model’s curvaceous booty and bare pins were front and center.

Kendall wore her shoulder-length brown hair loose and straight with a center parting for the low-key snap. She sat half on a corduroy cream rug and half on a wooden floor, with her left leg tucked under her and her right bent in front of her. The supermodel leaned forward slightly as she rested her right arm on her knee. Her phone, which featured a coral-hued case, was clutched in her left hand and obscured her face as she snapped the mirror selfie.

The reality star took the photo in a room with a rustic, minimalist aesthetic. Wooden cupboards were set against the wall behind her, with the tops of three windows visible above them, while brown wooden beams held up the ceiling. The end of a bed made up with white linen was also visible behind the model.

Within an hour of publication, the photo had garnered more than 1.5 million likes, as a number of Kendall’s 140 million followers headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the relaxed but racy shot.

“WE LOVE THEM MIRROR PICS,” wrote one follower, alongside a heart-eye emoji.

“Omg you are so beautiful,” commented another admirer.

“U ARE SO PRETTY WTF,” added a third fan, who added three heart-eye emoji to their words.

Kendall’s upload came just one day after she posted another sexy photo to Instagram, as The Inquisitr reported. In the photo, the influencer sported a transparent dress decorated with pretty sequins as she crouched down on a chair and shot a sultry look at the camera. Kendall’s black bra and nude briefs were visible through the material, and she paired the dress with extravagant white gloves which ran the length of her arm. She accessorized the outfit with an attention-grabbing chunky silver necklace. You can see the post here.