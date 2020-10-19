Natalie Roser Snaps A Series Of Mirror Selfies In A Nude Bra & Panties: ‘Filter Free’

The lingerie was from her own brand, Rose And Bare.

Natalie Roser kicked off the week with a steamy new Instagram post that has her fans talking. The model heated things up on Monday with a sizzling set of mirror selfies that saw her showing some serious skin.

The Monday morning upload included a total of three snaps that saw Natalie clad in nothing more than a set of sexy lingerie from her own clothing line, Rose And Bare. She noted that the racy look was in the brand’s number 3 shade — a medium nude color that was a few shades darker than her own bronzed skin.

Natalie sizzled as she flaunted her ample chest in a classic T-shirt bra. It had a deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage, which was further emphasized by its underwire-style cups. The piece also had a thick band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, as well as thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms.

The Aussie hottie also rocked a matching g-string that took her risqué ensemble to another level. The lingerie boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showcased the star’s curvy hips, and enviable buns as she worked the camera. It also featured a thin waistband that fit snugly over her hips, accentuating her tiny waist. A full view of the model’s flat tummy and abs was also provided in the triple-pic update, much to the delight of her fans.

Natalie ventured to the bathroom for the “filter free” selfie-sesh. She stood in front of a black-framed mirror that was attached to the wall, striking a number of poses to show off her flawless physique at almost every angle.

In the first image, the model appeared to prop herself on the sink as she pushed her hips out behind her in a seductive manner. She stood in profile to the glass in the second shot, offering her audience a look at her curvaceous silhouette and slender frame.

She posed directly in front of the mirror in the final image, zooming in slightly on her midsection as she snapped the shot. She held her iPhone directly in front of her head, hiding her face almost in its entirety but ensuring that her followers got a good look at her barely there ensemble.

Many of Natalie’s followers took some time to show their admiration for the sultry shots. It has earned over 29,000 likes and dozens of comments and compliments within just six hours.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Perfection!” quipped another fan.

“Looking fabulous babe,”‘ a third follower praised.

“Body goals,” added a fourth admirer.

Natalie is hardly shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. She recently rocked the same sexy lingerie in another set of racy bathroom shots, that time making her round booty the star of the photoshoot. Fans were just as thrilled by the photos, awarding the post nearly 38,000 likes and 612 comments to date.