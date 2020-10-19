Sara Underwood Enjoys Morning Coffee In Cozy Gray Cotton Lingerie Set

Sara Underwood started her Monday morning with a cup of hot coffee and a steamy Instagram post. The model took to her feed to share a few images of herself lounging in her cozy cabin while rocking a cotton lingerie set that hugged her killer body in all the right places. Her causal yet sexy attire was enough to send her followers into a frenzy.

The images showed Sara sitting on her fluffy white and plaid comforter in her famous cabin home. Two triangular windows could be seen on either side of the model, allowing natural light to wash over her body and highlight her fair skin. The cozy morning appeared to be complete with some light rain and a ceramic coffee mug in her hand.

Sara’s ensemble included a light gray bra with a thick white band and thin strings on her shoulders. The low-scooping neckline did little to cover her ample cleavage and seemed to bring her close to a wardrobe malfunction. Meanwhile, the band clung to her lower bust and left her muscular abdomen exposed.

Sara paired the bralette with a matching high-cut thong. The waistband came up to her belly button and hugged her lower abs while drawing the eye to her hourglass shape. The sides curved inward, leaving her shapely legs and pert booty on full display.

Sara completed her outfit with a pair of calf-high white socks. She styled her blond hair down in natural waves.

In the first shot, Sara lay on her tummy and held out her mug as someone off-camera filled it with coffee from a carafe. She arched her back and crossed her legs at the ankles in a flirty pose that defined her round booty.

The second photo showed Sara on her knees as she leaned back and raised her mug to her lips. Finally, she was captured looking out the window with her booty pushed out, giving fans the perfect view of her backside.

The post received more than 22,000 likes and just over 100 comments in half an hour, proving to be a major success with her followers. Many people showered Sara with compliments in the comments section.

“Good morning, great way to wake up! Have a great day,” one fan wrote with colorful hearts.

“Your beauty leaves me breathless,” another user added.

“Looking sooo cozy and absolutely beautiful,” a third follower penned.

Sara’s fans know that she’s a huge nature lover and she’s often photographed enjoying the great outdoors. In a series of selfies earlier this week, the hottie rocked a blue ruffled dress in the woods, which her followers loved.