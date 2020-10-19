Ellie Gonsalves Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In Various Bikinis For Throwback Vacation Snaps

Australian bombshell Ellie Gonsalves thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling series of snaps taken two years ago while she and her partner spent time at Hamilton Island, as the geotag indicated.

She kicked off the post with a steamy shot in which she reclined on a lounge chair topped with a gray-and-white striped towel. The chair was positioned on a sandy beach, with several additional seating areas visible in the distance. The sun shone down on her bronzed skin, illuminating her with a gorgeous glow. She rocked a vibrant green bikini top that placed a serious amount of cleavage on display, as well as sunny yellow high-waisted bottoms that hugged her curves. She had a pair of sunglasses perched on her nose and her reddish-brown tresses were styled in a wavy bob.

She swapped swimsuits for the second snap, wearing a blue-and-white printed piece with thong bottoms. She stretched out in a small boat on the water and had some retro-inspired sunglasses on. She had one leg extended and the other raised as she served up a flirtatious look.

She featured her partner lounging in blue printed swimming trunks for the third snap, and for the fourth, simply shared a breathtaking photo of her surroundings at sunset.

In one shot, her husband appeared to be puffing a cigar while out on the water, and in another, Ellie showed off the back of the colorful two-piece she rocked in the first slide. The yellow bikini bottoms were a thong style that placed her pert posterior on display, and she reclined on her stomach while sipping a beverage from a coconut.

For the eighth slide, she shared yet another swimsuit, a white two-piece with a lace-up detail on the front. She draped a white button-down shirt over the look for a casual yet chic ensemble, and had several plates of food nearby as she feasted on the beach.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 5,900 likes as well as 28 comments within just seven hours of going live.

“You look so sexy,” one fan wrote, loving the shots.

“You’re actually too gorgeous it hurts my eyeballs,” another follower added, including a trio of flame emoji in the comment.

“You are looking so amazingly gorgeous,” a third fan remarked.

“Perfection,” yet another added simply.

