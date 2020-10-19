WWE Spoilers: Company Reportedly Set To Conclude Abandoned Storyline Involving Unidentified Superstar

According to Fightful Select, by way of WrestleTalk, WWE will finally reveal the identity of the mysterious Friday Night SmackDown hacker on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The report highlighted that Mustafa Ali will be unveiled as the culprit who exposed the secrets of some of the company’s performers earlier this year.

The article also stated that Ali has recorded his promo segment already. While the plans could still be subject to change, it is believed that the video will air on the show as a way to tie up loose ends. Ali was recently confirmed to be the leader of the Retribution faction, but his hacker persona supposedly won’t be carried on in a substantial way after this week’s episode.

Ali has been rumored to be the character for months, but the angle experienced a topsy-turvy start and never gained much traction before it was abandoned. The mystery man’s most notable segment was revealing that Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler tried to sabotage Mandy Rose and Otis’ relationship back in April.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the angle was reportedly put on hiatus as Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of any of the creative team’s plans for Ali. It is believed that Paul Heyman pitched some ideas prior to being fired as an executive director.

The performer was also being kept off WWE television and didn’t have a confirmed brand at the time, and the uncertainty regarding his role in the company may have halted the storyline’s progress.

As WrestleTalk pointed out, it makes sense to unveil Ali as the mystery man considering that he’s the leader of a faction that wants to cause chaos in WWE. The hacker storyline revolved around a superstar who wasn’t happy with the corruption and lies in the company, which is a mindset that aligns with Retribution’s motivations.

As noted by Sportskeeda, Ali is expected to air his grievances and explain himself this week. He’s been fairly quiet since he took charge of the upstart stable, and his tell-all segment was supposedly cut from last week’s show due to the draft.

As The Inquisitr report highlighted, Ali has been vocal about his frustrations with Vince McMahon’s promotion in the past. He took to social media to air them while he was absent from television. These real-life opinions will undoubtedly factor into his storyline decision to form Retribution, as every performer involved is of the opinion that they’ve been overlooked or misused.