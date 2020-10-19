‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Ann Sluss Slays In A Celestial Bikini While Eating Mexican Food

Hannah accessorized the look with gold jewelry.

The Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss revealed her love for Mexican food in her latest set of Instagram snaps. The reality TV personality may have been trying to highlight her plate of food in the pics, but it was her gorgeous bikini bod that stole the attention of her 1.3 million followers.

Hannah is best known for being Peter Weber’s runner-up during Season 24 of The Bachelor. Hannah lost out to Madison Prewett when she was left heartbroken during the finale. However, after her most recent photos, it seems clear that Hannah is not lacking for suitors.

Hannah opted for a stunning celestial bikini in the shots. The skimpy blue top boasted a revealing neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. The thin straps also showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and fit snugly against her slender waist as they helped to show off her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in the spotlight.

Hannah Ann accessorized the style with layered gold chains around her neck. She added a matching bracelet on her wrist and multiple rings on her fingers. She also sported a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses. and a teal cover-up that fell off her shoulders.

In the first photo, Hannah sat on her knees on top of a white lounge chair. She shifted her weight to the side as she smiled for the camera and pointed to the plate of Mexican food in her hand.

The second photo was similar, but featured her with one hand resting on her thigh. In the background of the shots, multiple chairs and umbrellas could be seen sitting on a white sand beach. Hannah geotagged her location as Descanso Beach Club.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

Hannah Ann’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The pics garnered more than 103,000 likes within the first 16 hours after they were published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 600 messages.

“I am LIVING for your confidence sis!!!!” one follower wrote.

“Omg im obsessed with ur bathing suit!!” remarked another.

“My spirit animal. Love you,” a third user gushed.

“Omg you’re so beautiful!!!!” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah Ann doesn’t mind showing off her fit figure. She’s recently delighted fans with she posed in a red two-piece while splashing in the water.