Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account Over Reunion With Offset

After recently clapping back at some of her fans, Cardi B has now deactivated her Twitter account, TMZ reported.

The rapper deleted her account after going live on Instagram over the weekend. In the video, she complained about her fans criticizing her decision to reunite with her estranged husband, Offset.

“When my fans talk sh*t about me, instead of having my back, and then they wanna talk about ‘constructive criticism.’ No bro, trying to control my life is not constructive criticism my ni**a,” Cardi told her fans.

In the same Instagram live, she slammed those fans who’ve been suggesting she should date someone other than Offset, adding that she’s no Ariana Grande.

“A bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life. Like I’m motherfu**ing Ariana Grande or something. Y’all want me to date a new ni**a. I’m not your regular average b*tch. A regular average b*tch, she can go f*ck around with a ni**a. If she don’t like the ni**a, bye. I’m not that. I’m f*cking Cardi B,” she said.

Elsewhere in the same Instagram video, Cardi admitted that her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, played a part in her reuniting with Offset.

“Y’all keep suggesting me to date ni**as just because they’re clouted up. They never even cuffed a b*tch, and y’all want me to go after. What type of sh*t is that? Like I don’t have a whole daughter at home. Like my daughter don’t be harassing me like ‘daddy, daddy, daddy'” she continued.

Just last week, the “WAP” star clapped back at those fans who called her relationship with Offset “mentally abusive.” In the now-deleted tweets, Cardi explained that she is living life on her own terms.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the couple reunited after they were spotted kissing and dancing at Cardi’s birthday party on Saturday, October 10. The following week, Cardi confirmed the news, adding that she’s back with him because she’s a “crazy b*tch” and missed the “d*ck.” She originally filed for divorce in Fulton County, Georgia, on September 15.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has deleted her social media accounts due to negative reaction. Per Harper’s Bazaar, in February 2019, she deactivated her Instagram after receiving backlash over her historic Grammy win.

That year, she won Best Rap Album with Invasion of Privacy, running against Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, Pusha-T, and Travis Scott. Despite being the first-ever female rapper to win the Grammy award, she was met with heavy criticism, and as a result, decided to take a break from Instagram.