Lily James Cancels TV Appearances After She Was Photographed With Married Co-Star Dominic West

British actor Lily James canceled a number of scheduled TV appearances after photos emerged of her cozying up to her married co-star Dominic West in Rome, Italy, last weekend, The Daily Mail reported.

The Mama Mia! Here We Go Again star was set to appear on The Graham Norton Show in the U.K. as well the Today Show in the U.S., but pulled out amidst the high-profile scandal. The 31-year-old was scheduled to be a guest on the BBC program on Friday as she promotes her Netflix drama Rebecca, alongside stars including Bruce Springsteen, Matthew McConaughey, and Sam Smith. However, according to the publication, a press release sent out by representatives from the production revealed that James’ co-star Kristin Scott Thomas will instead feature on the program, with James making an appearance at a later date instead.

James was also set to feature on NBC’s Today, alongside her Rebecca co-star Armie Hammer, but according to Page Six, the pair are believed to have canceled the appearance over the weekend. It remains to be seen whether the actor will honor her commitment to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on Thursday.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

As The Daily Mail covered, the cancellation follows the publication of photographs of James and 51-year-old West enjoying a two-day Italian vacation together, during which they are believed to have shared a hotel suite. In the images, the duo — who are slated to star in an upcoming BBC series Pursuit of Love together — could be seen riding on a scooter through Rome and dining at a restaurant, where at one point West appeared to kiss Lily’s neck.

According to a report in The Sun, witnesses saw the pair pack on the PDA during their flight to Italy, as sources claimed they kissed and cuddled throughout the journey.

“At first, I thought she was his daughter, as I knew he was around 50 and you could tell she was a lot younger,” a source told the news outlet. “Within minutes of the plane leaving, they began kissing and cuddling after both removed their masks.”

“They looked like a couple heading for a dirty weekend and they were all over each other. They were French kissing and there was a lot of necking going on,” they added.

Upon his return from Italy following the photos’ publication, West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald insisted their marriage was “strong,” despite previous reports that FitzGerald had been blindsided by the images. The couple kissed in front of cameras outside their family home and handed the paparazzi a handwritten note that assured them all was well within the relationship. West and Fitzgerald have been married since 2010 and share three children together.