Democrats Have A Plan In Case Donald Trump Contests The Results Of The Election

Democrats have come up with a plan to respond if President Donald Trump disputes the results of the November 3 election, refuses to submit to a peaceful transfer of power, or otherwise attempts to disrupt the process should Joe Biden win, CNN reported.

Trump has repeatedly broadly hinted that he may not be willing to accept an election loss. For example, in August he told his supporters that, “the only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.” Similarly, just this weekend, at a Michigan campaign rally, he suggested that he may not go peacefully if the former vice president is declared the winner.

“They say we want a fair and friendly transition. I say, ‘Really? Well, when I won you spied on my campaign,'” pointing to claims he’d made previously that the Obama campaign spied on his 2016 election efforts.

Democrats are reportedly acting as if such statements aren’t hyperbole or bluster, but rather, a genuine indication that he’s not going to accept defeat without a fight.

To that end, Joe Biden and his team have already assembled a team of hundreds of lawyers, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, in preparation for the election results to be battled out in the courts.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Congressional Democrats are preparing for various scenarios beyond just a court battle.

One potential outcome being considered is the possibility of the electoral college failing to award either candidate the 270 votes needed to win the election. In that case, the Constitution says, the outcome would have to be determined by Congress.

Another scenario being considered is the possibility of Trump claiming widespread voter fraud, even if Biden wins in a landslide. Should that happen, Democrats are reportedly looking into planning nationwide protests.

Further, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats released a report on Sunday titled, “Counting Votes & What to Expect on Election Day,” aimed at countering Trump’s claims of fraud.

“Despite the President’s false claims, according to the leading election experts in our country, voter fraud is nearly nonexistent. In some states, we may not know the winner on Election Night. That’s OK,” the report reads in part.

Similarly, they’re reportedly working with social media companies to try to discourage posts that would prematurely declare victory before the votes are fully in.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Virginia Democrat, noted that his party needs to stay on-message when it comes to the need for Trump to accept the results of the race.

“We need to step up our messaging… We’re going to have to really move into hyper-drive here to counter that false and insidious narrative of the President and lower expectations about you’re going to know everything you need to know on November 3,” he said.