Nicky Gile Stuns In A Purple Bikini For Latest Instagram Update

Nicky Gile wowed her fans on Monday, October 19, with a sexy new Instagram post. The American influencer started the work week by sharing a new bikini photo that attracted a ton of attention from her fans. She slipped into a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer body.

In the pic, Nicky was photographed standing in front of a glass window while clad in her scanty swimwear. The scenery behind her showed stunning views of the beach. The shot was taken in Miami, as per the geotag.

The hottie stood in the middle of the frame with one of her legs placed in front of the other. The model raised her right hand to the back of her head while her other hand touched the side of her thigh. She slightly tilted her head to the side as she looked straight into the lens with a closed-lip smile.

Nicky sported a tiny bandeau-style top that hardly contained her ample chest. Its fabric appeared thin, but the color obscured her buxom curves from exposure. The neckline sat low on her chest, which displayed a glimpse of her cleavage. Thin straps clung to her neck for support, pushing her breasts inward.

She wore matching bottoms. The ultra-revealing garment featured high leg cuts that helped highlight her slender hips. The swimwear had little coverage, with only a minuscule fabric covering what was necessary. The bathing suit boasted a low-cut waistline that sat far beneath her navel. Viewers also couldn’t help but notice her incredibly toned tummy and flat abs.

The 27-year-old model sported a ring as her only accessory and had her nails painted with white polish. She left her blond hair untied and styled straight. She let the long strands cascade down her back and over her shoulder, grazing her decolletage.

In the caption, Nicky shared her thoughts about visiting Florida. She tagged Khassani Swimwear in the picture and several other Instagram pages.

Several internet personalities and plenty of her avid online supporters wrote adoring messages in the comments section. Online supporters raved about her fit physique, while some followers went crazy over her facial features. As of this writing, the picture has earned more than 19,700 likes and upward of 270 comments.

“You have an amazing figure. So hot and so beautiful! You always take the best pics,” one of her fans wrote.

“Thanks for inspiring me today. This photo made me smile a lot. Please know that you have that effect on people,” commented another follower.

“What a stunner! You are on fire, girl!” gushed a third admirer.