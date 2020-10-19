Christie Brinkley, 64, Stuns In A Sheer Black Bathing Suit For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue

Christie encouraged her fans to live a healthy lifestyle.

Christie Brinkley, 64, is proving that she’s still got it in her latest Instagram upload. The model stunned her 652,000 followers when she share a photo of herself rocking a scanty ensemble for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Christie has been the envy of many women of every age. Her timeless beauty is coveted, and fans often want to know her secrets to looking so fit and youthful. They may also want to know how she keeps her body in such great shape after seeing her latest swimwear pics.

Christie was sure to turn heads as she posed in a sheer black bathing suit for the magazine. The garment featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage, as well as see-through material that allowed fans to peek through at her glowing skin.

The suit featured thin straps that wrapped around her neck and back and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also clung tightly to her tiny waist while flaunting her curvy hips and long, lean legs.

Christie sat in a tree for the shot. She arched her back and bent her knees while grabbing on to nearby branches for balance. She tilted her head down and wore a bright smile on her face.

In the caption of the post, Christie thanked the magazine for giving her a platform to encourage other women to defy their age and take on healthy and positive habits.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Christie’s followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 49,000 times in just under 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also left over 2,000 messages in the comments section.

“She eats well, drinks water gets enough sleep and was born beautiful,” one follower declared.

“Omg seriously you are incredible,” remarked another.

“Forever beautiful, inside and out,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeous, Christie!!! You make 64 look stunning!!!” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport stunning looks in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking tight pants, gorgeous dresses, and stylish tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Christie recently drew the eye of her followers when she posed in a pair of snug jeans and a cardigan sweater while enjoying a day at the beach. To date, that post has pulled in more than 6,000 likes and over 150 comments.