Eddie Van Halen’s Custom Guitars Head To The Auction Block With Expected Price Tag Of Up To $80K

The legendary Van Halen guitarist hand taped the guitars.

Two guitars used by Eddie Van Halen are headed to the auction block.

Two weeks after the death of the legendary Van Halen guitarist, Julien’s Auctions has announced his guitars will be for sale at the Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll Auction, according to a press release posted on the event’s website.

A 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric as well as a custom electric piece that the late musician built at his famous 5150 home studio will be up for grabs.

The Charvel includes evidence of a cigarette burn to the front and photos of Van Halen hand-applying taped stripes to it, as well as other mementos.

The latter piece was custom built with the help of tech Matt Bruck and given to a friend in the early 1990s. It features a red body with white and black stripes designed and applied by Van Halen and is regarded as a “personal Favorite” of the late guitarist.

The two guitars, which are expected to score between $40,000 and $80,000 each, were already planned to be included in the event before Van Halen’s expected death earlier this month.

In a statement, Julien’s president Darren Julien said the event is “honored” to include two of the “iconic guitars” from Van Halen’s “brilliant and blazing career as one of rock’s greatest and most gifted guitar heroes.”

Van Halen was known for the striping on his guitars for more than four decades starting with his classic red, white, and black striped “Frankenstein.” The rocker famously created his signature piece by piecing together parts from other guitars, per Ultimate Classic Rock, and over many decades, his trademark painted design was included on instruments he designed, built by hand, rewired, and re-engineered.

Frazer Harrison/ / Getty Images

In a 2011 interview, Van Halen explained why he tinkered around with his guitars so much.

“I wanted the electronics (humbucking pickups) of one manufacturer’s guitar, while I preferred the body, neck, and tailpiece of another manufacturer’s guitar,” he told Smithsonian magazine, adding that he took pride in the fact that he created instruments that were never offered as “off the rack” by any manufacturer at the time.

In addition to guitars, Van Halen liked fast cars. Earlier this year, the music legend’s custom Ferrari hit the block at the Gotta Have Rock and Roll sale.

The Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll bidding starts December 5. The rock-themed sale will feature 700 items representing Kurt Cobain, Madonna, Michael Jackson, and more.