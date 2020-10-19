Lele Pons Goes Full Halloween Glam In An Orange Bikini While Holding A Pumpkin

Lele also wore an orange wig for the snaps.

Lele Pons shared her excitement for Halloween by going full fall glam in her latest post. The model delighted her 42.2 million Instagram followers as she went for a spooky, yet sexy look.

Lele didn’t try to hide the fact that she was thrilled that Halloween is right around the corner. Her outfit and accessories said it all. She even left three jack-o-lantern emoji in the caption of the post.

Lele sported a bright orange bikini that included a revealing neckline to showcase her ample cleavage. The garment also boasted thin straps that fastened behind her back and flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped snugly around her slim waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in the spotlight for the shots.

In the first photo, Lele stood in front of a white column with her one knee bent and a perfect-looking pumpkin resting on her hip. She turned her head to the side and wore a sassy expression on her face.

In the second shot, Lele turned her body to the side and bent one knee as she arched her back and held the pumpkin in front of her midsection. The position highlighted her round booty and muscular thighs.

The third shot featured Lele bending at the waist with her arms wrapped around the pumpkin as she appeared to be struggling to hold it while laughing.

As for her hair, the model opted to shake things up a bit by sporting a bright orange wig. The locks were parted in the center and styled in straight strands the hung down her back and over her shoulders.

Lele’s followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the post. The snaps garnered more than 2.3 million likes within the first 20 hours after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also left over 15,000 messages in the comments section.

“Omg your body wowwwww,” one follower declared.

“Halloween mood,” another stated.

“Gorgeous,” a third user wrote.

“U killed it,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to showing off her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and skimpy tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lele recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for an orange lace bra and a pair of black panties. That upload has reeled in more than 2.2 million likes and over 8,800 comments to date.