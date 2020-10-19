Ayesha Curry Debuts New Blond Hair In Her Latest Instagram Share

Ayesha Curry stunned her 7.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a short Boomerang-style clip in which she debuted her new hair color. She sat in a spacious vehicle with her husband, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, by her side.

Ayesha looked casual and chic in a patterned jacket, and her flawless features were front-and-center in the clip. Her light tresses were parted in the middle and appeared to be pulled back in a low bun or ponytail, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face. She had a seatbelt on and placed one hand underneath her chin, flaunting her long nails and the tiny heart tattoo on her wrist. Her brows were a few shades darker than her silky strands, and she looked radiant in the update.

Stephen sat in the passenger seat, and looked casual in a burgundy hoodie and black baseball cap, which he wore backwards atop a do-rag. He wore an olive green scrunchie on his wrist and had a huge smile on her face as he made a silly hand gesture at the camera. The vehicle had a window on the roof that filled the car with natural light. The duo both kept their gaze focused on the camera with Ayesha’s expression remaining as calm as Stephen’s was joyous.

Ayesha’s followers went crazy over her new look, and the post racked up over 2.4 million views as well as over 697,000 likes within 13 hours of going live. It also received 11,141 comments from her eager audience, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on her new look.

“This color look dope on you sis so pretty,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“LOOKS AMAAAAAAZING and now making me wanna go blonde…” another follower chimed in, inspired by Ayesha’s hair transformation to make a change herself.

“Wait I was like who is this lady with Steph???!!!!! Looks great!” a third fan remarked, initially not even recognizing Ayesha with the transformed tresses.

“LOVE the blonde with your eyes!” another follower commented, captivated by Ayesha’s piercing gaze.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha shared some of the stunning snaps taken for a photoshoot she did with Romper. She kicked things off with a Fendi jumpsuit that had voluminous sleeves and a unique teardrop-shaped neckline that plunged tantalizingly low. The garment was crafted from a quilted fabric and featured shorts, leaving her toned legs on display. She kept the pink theme throughout the shoot, rocking a hot pink pencil skirt and unbuttoned jacket over a flowery bralette for the second ensemble, and for the third, pairing a wrap-around skirt with a plain white T-shirt and strappy heels.