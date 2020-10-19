Yolanda Hadid Posts Sweet Snap With Baby Granddaughter As Her Daughter Gigi Hadid Calls Her The ‘Best Oma’

Proud “oma” Yolanda Hadid posted a photo with her baby granddaughter almost one month after her supermodel daughter Gigi Hadid gave birth, as she celebrated the new addition to the famous family. Furthermore, it appeared that in the early days of parenthood, Gigi is already thrilled by her mom’s abilities as a grandparent.

In the photo, posted to Instagram on Sunday, the little one’s tiny hand could be seen gripping Yolanda’s fingers. The baby girl — whose father is former One Direction heartthrob Zayn Malik — was wearing an adorable white fleece jacket which was embroidered with a brown teddy bear.

Yolanda captioned the photo with an outpouring of emotion regarding the young family, as she thanked Gigi and Zayn for making her a grandmother, and said the little one was “an angel sent from above.” She added that she was thoroughly “enjoying every minute” of being a grandparent.

Gigi took to the comments section to compliment the proud new grandmom.

“Best Oma!!!,’ she wrote, alongside a heart and a star emoji.

The post racked up over 600,000 likes from Yolanda’s 3.4 million followers in just 18 hours, and Gigi was not the only famous face to share her thoughts in the comments section, as the former Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star’s pals congratulated her on her new role.

“I AM SO OVER THE [moon] for all of YOU. Yolanda it is now your turn to be Nanas, Omas, Grannies. It of course starts with the Love & Respect we have for our children and when you are the kind of Mother I know you to be…Here comes the next most amazing beautiful moments in your life. I love you dear friend congrats,” wrote Kim Richards, who is also Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum.

“Omg congratulations Yolanda!!,” wrote Kyle Richards, who currently stars on the Bravo reality show.

Models Naomi Campbell and Lily Aldridge both left a string of pink heart emoji on the post.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Gigi and Zayn welcomed their baby daughter almost one month ago. They shared the happy news of the “healthy and beautiful” bundle of joy with fans over Instagram on September 23.

Zayn posted an adorable black and white image of tiny fingers gripping his tattooed hand as he revealed the love he was feeling for his new daughter was “beyond my understanding.” You can see the post here. Gigi simultaneously uploaded a similar image to Instagram alongside her own announcement, as celebrity pals including Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski flocked to the comments section to share their well-wishes.